Trump Voices Concern Over Turkey's Purchase Of Russian S-400s In Talks With Erdogan At G20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump held a meeting on Saturday with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in the Japanese city of Osaka and voiced concerns about Ankara's possible purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, the White House said.

"The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues important to both countries, including the desire to improve bilateral trade and achieve shared objectives in Syria. The President expressed concern about Turkey's potential purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, and encouraged Turkey to work with the United States on defense cooperation in a way that strengthens the NATO Alliance," the White House said in a statement.

