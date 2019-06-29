Trump Voices Readiness to Reach 'Historic' Trade Agreement With China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka on Saturday that the United States was ready to reach a mutually acceptable "historic" trade agreement.

Trump said that Washington was ready to reach a "historic" agreement, together with Beijing, that would be acceptable to both countries, China Central Television reported.

The US president also noted that he had no hostile intentions toward China and expressed hope that bilateral relations would continuously improve.