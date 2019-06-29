UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Voices Readiness To Reach 'Historic' Trade Agreement With China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:50 AM

Trump Voices Readiness to Reach 'Historic' Trade Agreement With China

US President Donald Trump told Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka on Saturday that the United States was ready to reach a mutually acceptable "historic" trade agreement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka on Saturday that the United States was ready to reach a mutually acceptable "historic" trade agreement.

Trump said that Washington was ready to reach a "historic" agreement, together with Beijing, that would be acceptable to both countries, China Central Television reported.

The US president also noted that he had no hostile intentions toward China and expressed hope that bilateral relations would continuously improve.

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Beijing Osaka United States TV Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Shinzo Abe Says WTO Reform 'Unavoid ..

47 seconds ago

Are our brains addicted to information?

52 seconds ago

Obesity: How diet changes the brain and promotes o ..

55 seconds ago

Morning people may have lower breast cancer risk

4 minutes ago

Government allocates one percent quota for disable ..

4 minutes ago

Decision taken to launch five days polio campaign ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.