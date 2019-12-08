Trump Vowed to Keep Close Contacts With South Korea About North - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The US and South Korean presidents have recently had a conversation about North Korea and agreed to communicate closely, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Saturday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump and President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea discussed Korean Peninsula issues and developments related to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The two leaders committed to continue close communications on these matters," he said.

The South Korean leader helped Trump and North Korea's Kim Jon Un meet for a historic summit in Singapore last year, but the denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have remained stalled. They were further called into question by the North's top diplomat at the UN on Saturday, who claimed the topic was off the table.