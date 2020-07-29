Trump Vows Further Action in Portland if Local, State Officials Do Not End Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to take further action in Portland, Oregon to end the ongoing violent protests in the city if state and local leaders do nothing to address the issue.

"If the Mayor and Governor do not stop the crime and violence from the anarchists and agitators immediately, the Federal government will go in and do the job that local law enforcement was supposed to do," Trump said via Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said the Trump administration had agreed to immediately begin a gradual withdrawal of federal law enforcement officers sent to Portland to prevent rioters from damaging federal properties. However, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said federal agents will remain in Portland until the attacks against federal properties stop.