Trump Vows In Biden's Back Yard To 'drill, Baby, Drill'
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) White House hopeful Donald Trump vowed Wednesday in a speech in the crucial battleground of Pennsylvania to unleash American energy and "drill, baby, drill" as he misrepresented America's blockbuster record on fossil fuel production.
Wooing blue-collar voters in Scranton, the former coal mining hub where President Joe Biden grew up, the Republican ex-president assailed his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris on US drilling for oil and accused her of forcing the closure of dozens of power stations.
"On day one I will tell Pennsylvania energy workers to frack, frack, frack, and drill, drill, drill, baby, drill. We're going to frack, frack, frack," Trump said.
"We will have energy independence and energy dominance, as we did just four short years ago. We were energy independent four years ago. Can you believe now we get our energy from Venezuela?"
Trump demonized migrants, flung baseless accusations of Democratic election fraud and misled his audience about his criminal prosecutions and polling, his opponent's policies, US border security, the hurricanes, wind power and much else, too.
But his focus was on the economy -- a top issue in the campaign -- and he promised to slash household energy bills by 50 percent as he warned: "If Kamala is reelected, your costs will go up and your lights will go out."
Under Trump the United States exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported, but was never close to genuine independence from foreign energy, with imports from Russia in particular spiking.
The country has been smashing records for production of oil, natural gas and renewable power under Biden, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
Trump is polling neck-and-neck with Harris in the Keystone State, the once-thriving epicenter of the US industrial heartland, which is considered one of the biggest prizes in the Electoral College system that decides US elections.
Although Biden's family base is in Delaware, he grew up in Scranton and remains enormously popular in the county where it is located, which he won by nine points on the way to claiming the state in 2020.
Harris, Biden's vice president, has maintained a nationwide polling lead of two to three points since mid-August and has been gaining on Trump on the economy, boosted by easing inflation and a robust jobs report last week.
But the polls in Pennsylvania and the other six swing states likely to decide the election have been much closer.
And with four weeks to go until Election Day on November 5, new Gallup polling shows Trump outperforming Harris 54 percent to 45 percent on the economy as he touts proposals for a tariff-led manufacturing "renaissance."
Pennsylvania is seen as a bastion of the working class vote, and both candidates have visited regularly.
The former president, 78, will hold a second event on Wednesday in Reading, 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.
Trump was last in the Keystone State just four days ago for a defiant return to the site of a campaign rally where he was grazed on the ear by an assassin's bullet in July, joined onstage by billionaire backer Elon Musk.
Harris heads there next week, but former President Barack Obama arrives first for a rally on Friday. The rally is part of a blitz of key swing states, adding his star power to the Democrats' White House bid in the final month of the campaign.
Harris heads to Nevada later Wednesday for a Thursday campaign event in Las Vegas. She then hits Arizona, where she will campaign in Phoenix on Friday.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
Florida braces for monster Hurricane Milton31 seconds ago
-
Florida seaside haven a ghost town as hurricane nears45 seconds ago
-
One dead as storm Kirk tears through Spain, Portugal, France7 hours ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Run blitz edges India and South Africa closer to World Cup semi-finals7 hours ago
-
India pile up World Cup high to rout Sri Lanka7 hours ago
-
South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup7 hours ago
-
AI steps into science limelight with Nobel wins7 hours ago
-
Biden slams Trump for 'onslaught of lies' over hurricanes7 hours ago
-
Time running out in Florida to flee Hurricane Milton7 hours ago
-
Zelensky bids for European support at Balkan summit8 hours ago
-
Fight on the right to be UK's next Tory leader8 hours ago