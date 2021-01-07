UrduPoint.com
Trump Vows Orderly Transfer Of Power On Jan 20 Despite Objection To Election Results

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:41 PM

Trump Vows Orderly Transfer of Power on Jan 20 Despite Objection to Election Results

Outgoing US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will orderly hand over power to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 despite his disagreement with the election results, adding that the transition will put an end to "the greatest" presidential term

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will orderly hand over power to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 despite his disagreement with the election results, adding that the transition will put an end to "the greatest" presidential term.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!," Trump said as quoted by his assistant Dan Scavino on Twitter.

