Trump Vows Progress Toward 'More Just Society' on Anniversary of US Civil Rights Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) President Donald Trump honored the 55th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with a statement on Tuesday recommitting the United States to the advancement of equality and justice.

"As we commemorate this historic milestone, my administration continues to work to ensure that all Americans have an equal opportunity to pursue the American dream," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House press office.

"On the 55th anniversary of the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, we vow, as one Nation under God, always to strive for a more just society."

The Civil Rights Act, signed into law on July 2, 1964, outlaws discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, the statement read.