Trump Vows to Begin Mass Deportation of Undocumented Immigrants Next Week

(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington would begin mass deportation of illegal immigrants next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington would begin mass deportation of illegal immigrants next week.

"Next week ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in," Trump said on Twitter.

He also praised Mexico and Guatemala for their efforts in addressing the migration issue.

"Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement," the US leader said.

Trump also accused his Democratic opponents of inaction in addressing illegal migration.

"The only ones who won't do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!" he said.

On May 30, Trump said the United States would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10 and increase the tariffs to 25 percent by October unless Mexico alleviates the illegal immigration crisis.

Last Friday, Trump announced that the United States and Mexico had reached a deal under which Washington would abandon the plans on the tariffs. The deal stipulates that Mexico will deploy its National Guard to its southern border and work to dismantle human smuggling networks.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.