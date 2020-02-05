UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Vows To Eradicate AIDs In US By End Of Decade - State Of Union Speech

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Trump Vows to Eradicate AIDs in US by End of Decade - State of Union Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump pledged in his State of the Union address to eliminate the AIDs epidemic in the United States by the end of the decade.

"We will eradicate the AIDs epidemic in America by the end of this decade," Trump said Tuesday night.

Trump also said that because Congress funded his request the United States is pursuing new cures for childhood cancer.

Trump also said the administration has started new initiatives to significantly improve care for Americans with kidney disease, Alzheimer's, as well as for those struggling with mental health issues.

Around 37 million people worldwide are believed to be living with HIV, which could potentially develop into the life-threatening AIDS. As of now, people who have been diagnosed with HIV have to take antiretroviral medication to suppress the virus for the rest of their lives.

Related Topics

AIDS Trump United States Congress Cancer Million

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

8 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

8 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

9 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

9 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.