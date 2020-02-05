Trump Vows to Eradicate AIDs in US by End of Decade - State of Union Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump pledged in his State of the Union address to eliminate the AIDs epidemic in the United States by the end of the decade.

"We will eradicate the AIDs epidemic in America by the end of this decade," Trump said Tuesday night.

Trump also said that because Congress funded his request the United States is pursuing new cures for childhood cancer.

Trump also said the administration has started new initiatives to significantly improve care for Americans with kidney disease, Alzheimer's, as well as for those struggling with mental health issues.

Around 37 million people worldwide are believed to be living with HIV, which could potentially develop into the life-threatening AIDS. As of now, people who have been diagnosed with HIV have to take antiretroviral medication to suppress the virus for the rest of their lives.