Trump Vows to Help Kenosha Businesses Rebuild After Riots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday pledged assistance to the businesses affected by the recent riots in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"We're going to help them, we're going to help them a lot," Trump said.

He told the owners of a burned down store in Kenosha, as cited by the White House pool report, "We'll help you rebuild."

Trump made his remarks at a burned down store at the area damaged by the rioters last week.

Trump arrived in Kenosha earlier on Monday to meet with law enforcement officers and business owners who suffered during last week's protests.

According to the poll report, Trump was joined by US Attorney General William Barr and Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

The pool reporters noted that the air still smells of smoke.

Violent protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the United States after police shot Blake in the back seven times. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. However, the protest quickly turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.