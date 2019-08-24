Trump Vows to Retaliate Against Paris' Digital Tax by Levying Hefty Taxes on French Wine

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump, just before leaving for the G7 summit in Biarritz, has vowed to tax French wine "like they've never seen before" in retaliation against Paris' plans to introduce "unfair" taxes against global tech giants

In mid-July, the French parliament adopted a law on a tax on large tech companies. The measures include imposing a 3-percent tax on annual revenues generated in France by major online platforms, a step that obviously targets US heavyweights Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, occasionally referred to as GAFA. Trump has earlier already warned that the United States might tax French wines in retaliation.

"Frankly I do not want France going out and taxing our companies.

Very unfair. And if they do that, we will be taxing their wine or doing something else. We will be taxing their wine like they've never seen before," Trump told reporters on late Friday.

He, however, said that he was not a "big fan" of tech companies over their support for the Democratic Party. Nevertheless, the president said that he did not want any foreign country to slap "unfair" tariffs on "great American companies."

Trump then added that he had good relations with President Emmanuel Macron, noting that he was looking forward to the summit.

The three-day G7 summit opens in the French resort city of Biarritz on Saturday.