UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Vows To Retaliate Against Paris' Digital Tax By Levying Hefty Taxes On French Wine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 02:14 PM

Trump Vows to Retaliate Against Paris' Digital Tax by Levying Hefty Taxes on French Wine

US President Donald Trump, just before leaving for the G7 summit in Biarritz, has vowed to tax French wine "like they've never seen before" in retaliation against Paris' plans to introduce "unfair" taxes against global tech giants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump, just before leaving for the G7 summit in Biarritz, has vowed to tax French wine "like they've never seen before" in retaliation against Paris' plans to introduce "unfair" taxes against global tech giants.

In mid-July, the French parliament adopted a law on a tax on large tech companies. The measures include imposing a 3-percent tax on annual revenues generated in France by major online platforms, a step that obviously targets US heavyweights Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, occasionally referred to as GAFA. Trump has earlier already warned that the United States might tax French wines in retaliation.

"Frankly I do not want France going out and taxing our companies.

Very unfair. And if they do that, we will be taxing their wine or doing something else. We will be taxing their wine like they've never seen before," Trump told reporters on late Friday.

He, however, said that he was not a "big fan" of tech companies over their support for the Democratic Party. Nevertheless, the president said that he did not want any foreign country to slap "unfair" tariffs on "great American companies."

Trump then added that he had good relations with President Emmanuel Macron, noting that he was looking forward to the summit.

The three-day G7 summit opens in the French resort city of Biarritz on Saturday.

Related Topics

Google Parliament Facebook France Trump Biarritz Paris United States Apple

Recent Stories

UN hopes for progress in talks with India for huma ..

1 minute ago

Protests to greet G7 leaders as they discuss Amazo ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ukraine on Independence D ..

16 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares resul ..

1 minute ago

FTA begins procedures on updated excise goods

16 minutes ago

Pakistan is determined save Kashmir's right of fre ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.