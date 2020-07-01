Trump Vows to Veto Defense Spending Bill If It Requires Renaming Military Bases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to veto a defense authorization bill if it would require changing Names of military bases honoring Confederate leaders.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed incorporating the requirement to change names of bases in the annual defense spending bill amid the ongoing anti-racism movement in the United States. The measure has won the support of the Republican-majority Armed Services Committee of the Senate.

"I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E.

Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill," Trump tweeted.

The proposed amendment to the bill envisions removing the names of Confederate leaders from all military assets, including bases, facilities, installations, aircraft, ships and all types of military equipment within three years.

The $740.5 billion defense authorization bill first has to be approved by the full Senate and the House of Representatives, and then Trump's signature will be required in order for it to become a law. However, the president has said he would "never" agree to change the names of Confederate bases.