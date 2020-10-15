Trump Wants Another COVID-19 Relief Deal, But Pelosi Puts 'Politics in the Way' - Mnuchin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Trump administration remains hopeful that an imminent COVID-19 economic stimulus will be provided to the American people, but Democrat lawmakers have put "politics in the way" and are demanding more money in an all-or-nothing approach that makes reaching a deal before the November 3 elections difficult, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday.

Mnuchin is scheduled to meet with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats on the COVID-19 stimulus later in the day.

"A deal would be hard to get before the election, but we're going to keep trying," Mnuchin told CNBC. "I think her all-or-nothing approach doesn't make sense for the American public, and politics are getting in the way."

Congress has passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to workers, loans and grants for businesses and other aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.

Republicans and Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since on a successive package to the CARES Act, arguing over the size of the next relief deal as millions of Americans risk losing their jobs without further aid.

President Donald Trump has offered a $1.

8 trillion package - as opposed to the Democrats' demand for $2.2 trillion - and accused Pelosi of playing political football ahead of the November 3 election at the expense of people in need. Pelosi has said that a deal should be to the advantage of the American people rather than for Trump's political expediency.

Pelosi and Mnuchin have spoken at least twice since, but have been unable to agree to a deal.

Mnuchin told CNBC that there was still $300 billion left over from the last CARES Act package that could be used to send out checks to financially distressed Americans and prevent struggling businesses from laying off employees. But even that allotted money requires a bipartisan approval to be dispensed, he said.

"With Congressional approval, we could send second payments to small businesses that were hurt and have declining revenues. We have money left over that could do more payroll support so that the airlines could absolutely hire those people back," Mnmuchin said.

Mnuchin said another snag has been over language involving aid for coronavirus testing, and he was determined not to allow that item to disrupt the chance of reaching a deal because "we need to get money to the American public now, the people that are most hurting."