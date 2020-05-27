Trump Wants Governor to Ensure Republican National Convention Takes Place - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald wants the Republican National Convention to take place and wants a governor who will cooperate to ensure the event happens amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The convention is where Trump is expected to be formally chosen as the Republican candidate for the 2020 presidential election and is scheduled to take place in late August in the North Carolina city of Charlotte.

"The president wants to see the convention take place, he's noted that and he wants to have a cooperative governor making that pursuit happen," McEnany said.

On Monday, Trump threatened to move the Republican National Convention from North Carolina unless the authorities allow full attendance and scrap current coronavirus restrictions.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has been taking a very cautious approach to lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in his state, which could result in a limited number of people allowed to attend the convention.

The United States has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 98,400 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.