Trump Wants High Chances Of Progress For Another Summit With Kim - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Trump Wants High Chances of Progress for Another Summit With Kim - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The third meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea is unlikely until there are assurances that the summit can produce significant progress, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"The truth is President Trump only wants to engage in a summit if we believe there is a sufficient likelihood that we can make real progress in achieving the outcomes that were set forth in Singapore a couple years back," Pompeo said in an online interview to The Hill.

Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had two face to face meetings in Singapore and Vietnam to negotiate the details of the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula.

As part of the goodwill gestures, North Korea dismantled a number of its missile test and nuclear test facilities, but Trump walked out of the summit in Hanoi after he said the United States wouldn't lift strict economic sanctions until North Korea had got rid of its entire nuclear arsenal.

Following the failed summit in Hanoi, the denuclearization negotiations between North Korea and the United States stalled. As Pyongyang became increasingly impatient under economic difficulties brought by the tough sanctions, North Korea announced late last year that it planned to resume its nuclear arms program and tried to put more pressure on the United States.

