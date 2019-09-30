UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Wants Meeting With Whistleblower Accusing President Of Pressuring Ukraine's Leader

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:40 AM

Trump Wants Meeting With Whistleblower Accusing President of Pressuring Ukraine's Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he wanted to meet with the person, who accused him of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during phone talk.

"Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called "Whistleblower," represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump has become embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race.

On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the conversation in question, which confirmed that Zelenskyy had promised Trump to look into the Biden case.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.

Related Topics

Scandal Twitter White House Trump July Democrats Sunday 2020 Government Race

Recent Stories

CBUAE seeking expert comments on draft regulation ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection st ..

6 hours ago

UAE provides 80 tonnes of food aid to people of ea ..

7 hours ago

Arab Knowledge Forum for Sustainable Development o ..

7 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Armenian Embassy&#039;s r ..

7 hours ago

ADDA launches &#039;Digital Stars&#039; to promote ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.