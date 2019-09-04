UrduPoint.com
Trump Wants To Reach 'New And Better' Nuclear Deal With Iran - US Special Envoy Hook

Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:52 PM

US President Donald Trump wants to negotiate a new and better nuclear agreement with Iran than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump wants to negotiate a new and better nuclear agreement with Iran than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during press briefing on Wednesday.

"The president would like to negotiate a new and better deal," Hook told reporters.

Hook reiterated the United States' position the JCPOA is a very bad agreement and Trump goal is to negotiate a new accord that would lead all parties to peace and security in the middle East.

Hook explained Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA because the agreement provided Iran with a path to build a nuclear weapon. However, the US president is keen to see a diplomatic solution, Hook said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran is prepared to proceed with the third round of reducing its obligations under the JCPOA in the coming days as the European signatories have failed to honor their commitments to save the agreement by the September 7 deadline.

Iran announced in May its decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

The United States, which withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and imposed several rounds of sanctions on Iran, has worked to block oil trade with Iran after announcing its goal of reducing the country's oil exports to zero.

