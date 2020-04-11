Trump Wants to Sanction Nations for Denying Acceptance of Citizens From US Amid Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed a decree on imposing visa sanctions on the countries that are denying or unreasonably delaying the acceptance of their citizens from the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Countries that deny or unreasonably delay the acceptance of their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the United States during the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 create unacceptable public health risks for Americans.

The United States must be able to effectuate the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate the laws of the United States," Trump said in a memorandum issued on late Friday.

"The Secretary of State shall as expeditiously as possible, but no later than 7 days after receipt [of a notification from the secretary of homeland security], adopt and initiate a plan to impose the visa sanctions provided for in section 243(d) of the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act]," the memorandum added.