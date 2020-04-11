UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Wants To Sanction Nations For Denying Acceptance Of Citizens From US Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 06:00 AM

Trump Wants to Sanction Nations for Denying Acceptance of Citizens From US Amid Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed a decree on imposing visa sanctions on the countries that are denying or unreasonably delaying the acceptance of their citizens from the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Countries that deny or unreasonably delay the acceptance of their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the United States during the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 create unacceptable public health risks for Americans.

The United States must be able to effectuate the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate the laws of the United States," Trump said in a memorandum issued on late Friday.

"The Secretary of State shall as expeditiously as possible, but no later than 7 days after receipt [of a notification from the secretary of homeland security], adopt and initiate a plan to impose the visa sanctions provided for in section 243(d) of the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act]," the memorandum added.

Related Topics

Trump United States Visa From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

4 hours ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

6 hours ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

6 hours ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.