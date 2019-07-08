UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Wants To Start Showing Migrant Detention Centers To Press

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

Trump Wants to Start Showing Migrant Detention Centers to Press

US President Donald Trump has said that he is going to let media into the migrant detention facilities so that the press could see what is going on there amid harsh criticism for overcrowding and poor conditions at these centers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has said that he is going to let media into the migrant detention facilities so that the press could see what is going on there amid harsh criticism for overcrowding and poor conditions at these centers.

US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has been facing backlash after reports emerged about migrants, including children, being kept in poor conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitary supplies while in the agency's custody in Texas. On July 1, Democratic members of US Congress visited two Texas border facilities and later expressed outrage over the worsening humanitarian crisis in there.

"I want the press to go in and see them ... We're going to send people in. We're going to have some of the press go in and see," Trump was quoted as saying by the CNN broadcaster on Sunday.

He also stressed that the centers were extremely crowded but thanks to Mexico the situation was getting better.

"They are crowded because people come up. But now, thanks to Mexico, it's slowing down greatly and I think you will star seeing some very good numbers," Trump noted.

In June, Trump announced that the United States and Mexico had reached a deal, under which Washington would abandon earlier announced plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods in a bid to stop migrant influx. The deal stipulates that Mexico will deploy its National Guard to its southern border and will work to dismantle human smuggling networks.

Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns over the situation with migrant detention centers, calling it terrible and horrendous. He also put the blame on the Democrats and the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama. On June 27, US Congress passed a $4.6 billion humanitarian aid package to address the crisis at the United States' border with Mexico. Last week, the president signed the legislation.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Poor Water Washington Trump United States Mexico June July Democrats Border Congress Sunday Media Billion

Recent Stories

Taliban sets free 40 Afghan security personal

52 seconds ago

DHQ hospital gets services of classified gynecolog ..

54 seconds ago

Govt will not take care about opposition's unlawfu ..

56 seconds ago

Chinese yuan strengthens slightly last week

6 minutes ago

Traffic wardens directed to delete games from mobi ..

3 minutes ago

Business community fully supports massive crackdo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.