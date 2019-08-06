Trump wants trade pact with China but must be 'right deal': W.House advisor

(@imziishan)

President Donald Trump wants a trade agreement with China, but it must be "the right deal," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump wants a trade agreement with China , but it must be "the right deal," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

"The president was not happy with the progress" of talks in Beijing earlier this month, Kudlow told CNBC.

"The president is defending the American economy" against "a lot of unfair trading practices."Trump announced new tariffs on China last week, and on Monday declared the country a Currency manipulator, prompting swift retaliation from Beijing, including cutting off imports of US agricultural goods.

Kudlow said Trump "would like to continue negotiations, he would like to make a deal, it has to be the right deal for the United States."