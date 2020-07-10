Trump Warns COVID-19-Shattered Schools to Open in Fall or Lose Federal Aid - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump on Friday cited what he called a "terrible" outcome of a semester of virtual learning as schools in the United States were closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in a new threat to withhold federal aid for schools that remain closed when the new school year begins this fall

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday cited what he called a "terrible" outcome of a semester of virtual learning as schools in the United States were closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in a new threat to withhold federal aid for schools that remain closed when the new school year begins this fall.

"Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning. Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won't!!!," Trump said via Twitter.

The mention of "on campus" learning likewise suggests that the president's threat could also be targeted at US colleges and universities.

Primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges and universities, have switched to virtual or at home learning since the pandemic took hold in early spring.

Trump's tweet reflected the latest broadside in an administration-wide push throughout the week to get schools and universities to hold in-person classes.

New novel coronavirus cases throughout the United States spiked to record levels of about 60,000 a day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

However, officials have said the number reflects the increased number of tests in the United States that has exceeded 40 million people and that the numbers of deaths is down tenfold.