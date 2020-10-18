Trump Warns Democrats Will Delay COVID Vaccine, Stick to 'Draconian Unscientific Lockdown'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump warns that a Democratic victory in the November elections could make the coronavirus situation worse in Michigan, as well as the US as a whole.

Speaking at the Saturday rally in Muskegon, Michigan, Trump told his supporters that "Democrats would terminate our recovery with a draconian unscientific lockdown like your governor is doing right now." According to Trump, the Democrats will delay the coronavirus vaccine in the US.

Commenting on Trump's remarks, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Twitter on Saturday that she was trying to save the Americans' lives.

"This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials' lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop," Whitmer said.

Trump also told his Michigan supporters on Saturday that his Democratic rival Joe Biden's plans entailed bringing more migrants to Michigan, giving them free healthcare and other benefits at the expense of the American people.

"Biden's plan will crush Michigan, my plan will make this state stronger, better in every single way that it ever was," Trump said.

According to this week's Hill-Harvard poll conducted by HarrisX, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has a 9-point lead over Trump in the crucial swing state of Michigan, with 54 percent of American voters saying they support the former vice president compared to 43 percent of voters who are in favor of Trump.

Michigan has nearly 144,900 confirmed coronavirus cases with the state's COVID-19 death toll standing at over 7,000 according to official data.