Trump Warns Iran Amid Tehran's Latest Announcement To Enrich Uranium To Any Amount

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Trump Warns Iran Amid Tehran's Latest Announcement to Enrich Uranium to Any Amount

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a warning to Iran after President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran will enrich uranium to any amount it wants.

"Iran has just issued a new warning.

Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to 'any amount we want' if there is no new nuclear deal. Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter.

