Trump Warns Iran Of Obliteration Should Tehran Attack 'Anything American'
Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:12 PM
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that an Iranian attack on "anything American" will be met with great and overwhelming force
"Iran's very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality," Trump said in a statement via Twitter. "Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration."