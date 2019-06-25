UrduPoint.com
Trump Warns Of 'overwhelming' Retaliation To Any Iranian Attack

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:42 PM

President Donald Trump warned Iran that an attack on US interests would trigger an "overwhelming" response and could bring "obliteration."

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump warned Iran that an attack on US interests would trigger an "overwhelming" response and could bring "obliteration."Amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, Trump tweeted that "any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force.

In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration."Iran's leaders only understand "Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world," Trump said in the tweet.

