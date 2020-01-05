Trump Warns of US Attack Against 52 Iranian Targets If Tehran Strikes US Citizens, Assets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The United States has identified 52 Iranian sites, including some that are important to Tehran, that will be attacked "very fast and very hard" if Iran strikes any US citizens or assets, US President Donald Trump said.

"Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!" Trump wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters.

He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years," Trump added.

The most recent escalation in Iran-US relations came as Washington killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by an airstrike authorized by Trump on Friday.

The attack also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces. The United States believes that both military officials were behind the recent siege of the US embassy in Iraq.