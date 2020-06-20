Trump Warns Protesters, Looters Against Attending His Tulsa Rally

Protesters, agitators and potential looters who attempt to disrupt the Saturday election campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will not be treated with restraint as they allegedly received during protests in other parts of the United States, US President Donald Trump said on Friday

"Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis," Trump said via Twitter. "It will be a much different scene!"

The Oklahoma rally, planned to be held near the site of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, has enraged some local black leaders such as Alicia Andrews, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party.

The rally will be Trump's first since the novel coronavirus lockdown began. Last week, Trump said he would shift its date from June 19, the date of "Juneteenth" African-American freedom day, to June 20.