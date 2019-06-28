UrduPoint.com
Trump Warns Putin Against Meddling In 2020 US Presidential Election

Trump Warns Putin Against Meddling in 2020 US Presidential Election

US President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday against meddling in the 2020 US presidential election

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday against meddling in the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump officially launched his re-election campaign last week.

"Don't meddle in this," Trump told Putin at the beginning of their bilateral meeting, currently ongoing on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Trump said this after reporters asked him whether he was going to deliver such a message to Putin at their talks.

Washington has repeatedly accused Moscow of meddling in 2016 US presidential election, while Moscow has firmly refuted all claims as unfounded. Moreover, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, released in April to summarize his two-year investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign team, showed no evidence of this collusion.

