Trump Warns Rioters Against Traveling To Minneapolis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Warns Rioters Against Traveling to Minneapolis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that 80 percent of rioters who ravaged the city of Minneapolis last night came from other states, in what he referred to as a Federal crime.

"Crossing State lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME! Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher," he tweeted.

He said that if unrest, sparked by the death in police custody of an unarmed black man, continues then the federal government will step in "and do what has to be done."

"That includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests. Thank you!" Trump added.

US Attorney General William Barr said during a press conference that organized protesters who cross state lines or use inter-state facilities to engage in rioting would be prosecuted for federal crimes.

