Trump Warns Turkey Not to Hurt US Personnel in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States had about 50 troops in northeast Syria and warned Turkey against hurting US personnel during its planned operation.

"Syria was supposed to be a short-term hit.

..we only have 50 people in that area, that's a small sector, I don't want those 50 people hurt or killed or anything, I don't want anything bad to happen to our people and I told that to President [Recep] Erdogan," Trump said.