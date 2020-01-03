(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US President Donald Trump warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that foreign interference is making conditions in Libya more complicated, the White House said in a readout of a phone call between the two leaders after Turkey's parliament approved a measure to deploy troops to the North African country.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey," the readout said. "President Trump pointed out that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish parliament passed a bill by 325 to 184 approving the deployment of Turkish troops on Libya, which was part of the Ottoman Empire until 1911.

On Wednesday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Ankara would not send its troops to Libya if the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar stopped its attack on Tripoli. Oktay told the Anadolu news agency that if Haftar continued the offensive, Turkey would send troops.