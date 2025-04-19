Trump Warns US Could Ditch Ukraine Talks If No Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump warned Thursday that Washington would "take a pass" on talks to end the Ukraine war within days unless there is rapid progress from Moscow and Kyiv.
His comments came just hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio set the clock ticking, saying in Paris that the United States could "move on" from its role brokering the negotiations.
Trump has been pressing both sides for a truce, but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin despite an ice-breaking call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and repeated negotiations with Moscow.
"If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish.
You're fools. You're horrible people' -- and we're going to just take a pass," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"But hopefully we won't have to do that."
Republican Trump refused to cast blame on either Putin, who ordered the February 2022 full-scale invasion of pro-Western Ukraine, or Kyiv's President Volodymyr Zelensky, insisting both sides had to make progress.
But Trump warned that a decision on whether to abandon the talks could come "very shortly". "No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
More Stories From World
-
White House touts Covid-19 'lab leak' theory on revamped site3 minutes ago
-
Four killed after spring storms wreak havoc in the Alps3 minutes ago
-
US to withdraw some 1,000 troops from Syria3 minutes ago
-
Trump warns US could ditch Ukraine talks if no progress4 minutes ago
-
Three dead after deadly spring storm wreaks havoc in the Alps7 hours ago
-
Celtics chase second straight NBA title in playoff field led by Thunder, Cavs7 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result8 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago
-
Norris edges Piastri as McLaren top Jeddah practice9 hours ago
-
Man Utd beat Lyon in Europa League epic, Spurs and Athletic Bilbao reach semis10 hours ago
-
Iberian coaches Cardoso, Riveiro eye top South African prize10 hours ago