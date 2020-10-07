UrduPoint.com
Trump Was In Oval Office The Day After Hospital Discharge

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

US President Donald Trump spent time in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the day after he was discharged from hospital to continue his Covid-19 treatment at the White House, a top aide said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump spent time in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the day after he was discharged from hospital to continue his Covid-19 treatment at the White House, a top aide said.

"The government is functioning," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday. "The president actually showed up in the Oval Office yesterday with extra precautions, with respect to his Covid-19."Trump has been heavily criticized over his attitude towards the coronavirus, as the number of Covid-19 cases among his inner circle rises.

