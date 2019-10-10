Trump Watching Situation in Syria Closely Amid Turkish Operation, Talking to Both Sides

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message on Thursday that he is closely monitoring the situation in Syria and is in contact with both sides following the start of a Turkish military operation into the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message on Thursday that he is closely monitoring the situation in Syria and is in contact with both sides following the start of a Turkish military operation into the country.

"Turkey has been planning to attack the Kurds for a long time. They have been fighting forever.

We have no soldiers or Military anywhere near the attack area. I am trying to end the ENDLESS WARS. Talking to both sides," Trump said. "Some want us to send tens of thousands of soldiers to the area and start a new war all over again. Turkey is a member of NATO. Others say STAY OUT, let the Kurds fight their own battles (even with our financial help). I say hit Turkey very hard financially & with sanctions if they don't play by the rules! I am watching closely."