UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Watching Situation In Syria Closely Amid Turkish Operation, Talking To Both Sides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:38 PM

Trump Watching Situation in Syria Closely Amid Turkish Operation, Talking to Both Sides

US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message on Thursday that he is closely monitoring the situation in Syria and is in contact with both sides following the start of a Turkish military operation into the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message on Thursday that he is closely monitoring the situation in Syria and is in contact with both sides following the start of a Turkish military operation into the country.

"Turkey has been planning to attack the Kurds for a long time. They have been fighting forever.

We have no soldiers or Military anywhere near the attack area. I am trying to end the ENDLESS WARS. Talking to both sides," Trump said. "Some want us to send tens of thousands of soldiers to the area and start a new war all over again. Turkey is a member of NATO. Others say STAY OUT, let the Kurds fight their own battles (even with our financial help). I say hit Turkey very hard financially & with sanctions if they don't play by the rules! I am watching closely."

Related Topics

Attack NATO Syria Turkey Twitter Trump All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

10 minutes ago

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tour ..

10 minutes ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

16 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

25 minutes ago

Tom Harrison and Warren Deutrom feature in the six ..

31 minutes ago

Indian action in IOK tantamount to attack on Pakis ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.