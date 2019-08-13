UrduPoint.com
Trump Weakens US Endangered Species Act To Boost Oil, Mining Industries - Senator

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:10 AM

Trump Weakens US Endangered Species Act to Boost Oil, Mining Industries - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Trump administration's plan to weaken environmental protections for the benefit of the oil, natural gas and mining industries will put many endangered species in danger of utter extinction, Senator Ed Markey said in a statement.

"The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is one of our nation's bedrock environmental laws," Markey said on Monday. "The Trump administration's proposed rollback of the ESA at the behest of the oil, gas, and mining industries will put countless species in the crosshairs of extinction.

"

Ignoring the climate crisis, the senator said, has made the challenge for these threatened species greater. Under President Trump, Markey added, the ESA will stand for "Every Species Annihilated."

Earlier in the day, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said they will take the Trump administration to court to protect rare animals, plans and the environment. The attorneys general said the Trump Administration's new rule would also reduce Federal ESA enforcement and consultation.

