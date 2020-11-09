UrduPoint.com
Trump Weighing 2024 US Presidential Election Run - Reports

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is considering a run for president in the 2024 election, Axios reported on Monday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Trump has been discussing with advisers his idea to run for a second presidential term in 2024, the report said.

Major US media networks have declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

Trump claims he won the election and said the election was stolen from him amid a massive election fraud. Trump is contesting the election results in court.

