Trump Weighs Ban on All Travel to China - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump is considering imposing a ban on all travel to China amid the coronavirus crisis, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The announcement of a ban could come as early as this afternoon, the report said citing senior administration officials. However, no final decision had been made, and there are several options under consideration, the report added.

On Friday, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended all their flights to China, while another major US air carrier - seriously reduced its service on this direction. On Thursday, the US State Department issued a "do not travel" advisory for China.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in December and has since spread to at least 20 countries. The virus has already killed 213 people in China and infected over 9,800 others.