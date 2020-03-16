(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump got behind Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold a summit of the five permanent UN Security Council members, the US ambassador to Russia said in an interview out Sunday.

John Sullivan told the Kommersant daily that Trump had suggested holding the leaders' meeting in New York during the week-long general debate in September, but neither a date nor the agenda had been agreed on.

The diplomat said the fact that all five were nuclear-weapon states called for arms control talks. This is what Putin proposed to discuss at the summit in their private talk on February 5, Sullivan added.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that China and France were on board with the idea of holding the summit. The UK Embassy reportedly confirmed this week that London also supported it.