UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Welcomes Putin's Proposal To Hold UN Core Nations' Summit - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trump Welcomes Putin's Proposal to Hold UN Core Nations' Summit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump got behind Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold a summit of the five permanent UN Security Council members, the US ambassador to Russia said in an interview out Sunday.

John Sullivan told the Kommersant daily that Trump had suggested holding the leaders' meeting in New York during the week-long general debate in September, but neither a date nor the agenda had been agreed on.

The diplomat said the fact that all five were nuclear-weapon states called for arms control talks. This is what Putin proposed to discuss at the summit in their private talk on February 5, Sullivan added.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that China and France were on board with the idea of holding the summit. The UK Embassy reportedly confirmed this week that London also supported it.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China France Trump London Vladimir Putin New York United Kingdom January February September Sunday All

Recent Stories

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

38 minutes ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

38 minutes ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

5 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.