Trump Will Have 'Extended Meeting' With Chinese President Xi At G20 Summit In Japan
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:22 PM
US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he will be having an extended meeting with Chinese President X Jinping during next week's G20 summit in Osaka, Japan
"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting," Trump said via Twitter.