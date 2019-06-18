UrduPoint.com
Trump Will Have 'Extended Meeting' With Chinese President Xi At G20 Summit In Japan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:22 PM

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he will be having an extended meeting with Chinese President X Jinping during next week's G20 summit in Osaka, Japan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he will be having an extended meeting with Chinese President X Jinping during next week's G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting," Trump said via Twitter.

