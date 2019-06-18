UrduPoint.com
Trump Will Have 'Extended Meeting' With Chinese President Xi At G20 Summit In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:29 PM

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he will be having an extended meeting with Chinese President X Jinping during next week's G20 summit in Osaka, Japan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he will be having an extended meeting with Chinese President X Jinping during next week's G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting," Trump said via Twitter.

According to a White House readout of the meeting, Trump and Xi discussed the importance of leveling the playing field for US farmers, workers and businesses through a fair and reciprocal economic relationship, which includes addressing structural barriers and achieving meaningful reform.

The two leaders also talked about regional security issues, the readout said.

On Monday, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Trump is ready to put tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports if the United States and China fail to reach a trade agreement.

Ross also downplayed the potential that an agreement could be reached at the G20 summit, scheduled for June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

In May, the United States escalated the trade dispute with China when it included another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the 25 percent tariff category. China pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.

