Trump Will Not Advocate His Re-Election in Meeting With Michigan Lawmakers - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump will not advocate for his re-election during the upcoming meeting with Michigan lawmakers, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press conference on Friday.

Trump will host Michigan's Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield at the White House later on Friday.

"This is not an advocacy meeting, there will be no one from the campaign there, he routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country," McEnany said when asked if Trump will ask the Michigan lawmakers to have the Republican-majority state legislators to appoint a pro-Trump slate of electors.

Earlier this week, two Republican member of the board of Canvassers in Michigan tried to rescind their certification of the election results.

Michigan Secretary of Sate Jocelyn Benson has said a post-election audit will be conducted after final certification of the winner according to ballots cast and counted.

Most media networks have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, Trump said he won in a landslide and his victory was stolen via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has subsequently pursued recounts in several states and has filed lawsuits to seek redress. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial election fraud.