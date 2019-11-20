- Home
- World
- News
- Trump Will Not Allow US to Enter Arms Control Deal That Makes No Sense to America - Pompeo
Trump Will Not Allow US To Enter Arms Control Deal That Makes No Sense To America - Pompeo
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:59 PM
President Donald Trump will never allow the United States to enter an arms control agreement that makes no sense to the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during after participating in a NATO ministerial in Brussels on Wednesday
"President Trump will never allow America to enter into any arms control agreement that doesn't make sense for the United States of America," Pompeo said when asked whether the US still refuses to negotiate on the issue of missile defense, despite criticism from China and Russia.