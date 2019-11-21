Trump Will Not Allow US to Enter Arms Control Deal That Makes No Sense to America - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) President Donald Trump will never allow the United States to enter an arms control agreement that makes no sense to the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during after participating in a NATO ministerial in Brussels on Wednesday.

"President Trump will never allow America to enter into any arms control agreement that doesn't make sense for the United States of America," Pompeo said when asked whether the US still refuses to negotiate on the issue of missile defense, despite criticism from China and Russia.

Pompeo said Trump will also not renew any arms control agreement that does not make sense for the United States.

The Trump administration will have the best interest of US national security and global stability when considering matters such as arms control, Pompeo added.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. The treaty stipulates the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and it limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

US officials have expressed interest in negotiating a new arms control agreement with Russia that could include China.