Trump Will Not Deliver Address To Nation On Tuesday Night - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:00 AM

Trump Will Not Deliver Address to Nation on Tuesday Night - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump will not deliver an address to the nation on Tuesday night following Iran's missile attack on US military facilities in Iraq, CNN reported, citing an unnamed White House official.

Despite preparations for the possible address, Trump currently does not plan to appear before cameras, CNN reported.

Top US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Vice President Mike Pence, have left the White House after talks with Trump, according to the broadcaster.

