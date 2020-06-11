UrduPoint.com
Trump 'Will Not Even Consider' Calls To Rename Military Bases With Confederate Names

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would never heed calls to rename major military bases that bear the Names of Confederate officers, just one day after senior Army leaders reportedly said they were open to the idea.

"It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom," Trump said.

"The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!"

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Tuesday reportedly said he would consider changing the names of 10 bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders if he has bipartisan support for such a move.

