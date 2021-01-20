Trump Will Not Pardon Himself, Family, Giuliani - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump has no intention to issue pardons for himself, members of his family, and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a senior administration official.

At the same time, Trump will pardon Elliot Broidy, a former Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty in a foreign-lobbying case, Reuters added.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Trump planned to grant at least 100 pardons and commutations before losing presidential power.