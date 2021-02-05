UrduPoint.com
Trump Will Not Testify Under Oath At Impeachment Trial - Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Trump Will Not Testify Under Oath at Impeachment Trial - Lawyers

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump will not testify under oath in the Senate impeachment trial set to begin next week, his attorneys Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen said in response to a letter from the lead House prosecutor.

"We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt," the attorneys said in a letter on Thursday. "The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play games."

Earlier on Thursday, Congressman Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, invited Trump to provide testimony under oath in the impeachment trial on events related to the Capitol riot on January 6.

