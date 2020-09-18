UrduPoint.com
Trump Will Not Visit UN General Assembly During Upcoming Session - White House

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump has abandoned his plans to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in person, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Meadows added that Trump would address participants of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly in a televised format.

The current session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday and will last until September 30. The week of the high-level General Debate will be held from September 22-29. As many as 119 heads of state and 54 heads of government will address the session.

In mid-August, Trump told reporters that he was thinking "about going directly to the UN to do the speech."

