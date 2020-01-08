UrduPoint.com
Trump Will Only Give Legal Orders In Case Of War With Iran - Esper

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did not answer directly if the United States would attack cultural sites in Iran in case of a potential conflict with that country, but said President Donald Trump would give only orders fully consistent with international law.

"The United States will follow the laws of armed conflict and international law. I have no doubt in my mind that in the end of the day that... the Commander-in-Chief [Trump] will only give us legal orders," Esper said in an interview to CNN.

On Saturday, Trump said the United States had identified 52 targets, including cultural sites that would be struck if Iran retaliates for the US killing of its top commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that attacks on Iranian cultural sites is a violation of international law.

However, when pressed whether Iranian cultural targets are off the table, Esper reiterated the United States does not violate the laws of armed conflict.

