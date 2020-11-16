Trump Will Soon Introduce Set of Tough Policies Targeting China - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is set to introduce "a series of hardline policies" on China before his term ends on January 20, including sanctions on companies and officials, Axios reported, citing senior administration officials.

According to Axios, the Trump administration plans to either slap with sanctions or restrict trade with Chinese companies, officials and government entities, citing alleged human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, or threats to the US national security.

At the same time, sources told Axios that the US leader's administration is not likely to close Chinese consulates in the United States or implement any "big new moves" on Taiwan. According to the sources, US officials are discussing expanding the list of Chinese companies believed to have ties to the military, and imposing some new sanctions related to China's "growing use of forced labor" in the fishing industry.

The plans can be explained by Trump's desire to make it "politically untenable" for Joe Biden, projected to have won the November 3 election, to change course on China, according to the news website.

"Unless Beijing reverses course and becomes a responsible player on the global stage, future U.S. presidents will find it politically suicidal to reverse President Trump's historic actions," John Ullyot, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, told Axios.

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will soon reportedly make a statement on China's "nefarious actions" inside his country.

Late last week, Trump issued an executive order prohibiting US companies and citizens from purchasing or selling securities tied to China's military beginning January 11.